There are eight countries which have territory in this region namely the USA (Alaska), Denmark (Greenland), Norway, Russia, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Canada. These are known as the Arctic 8. Currently around four-million people live in the High North mainly in Russia. It is understood that this region is warming twice as fast as anywhere else on Earth and as this happens it is becoming easier to get at the natural resources that the area holds such as gas and oil. This has led to more interest in the region with a number of countries being invited to be Observers to the Arctic Council. Countries have set up scientific bases in the High North with concerns about flooding as ice melts. Many countries have also invested in Arctic 8 countries to tap the natural resources including China. It was an interesting briefing and I would like to thank the Rear Admiral for updating MPs on this increasingly active part of the world.