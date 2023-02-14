ast week started on Monday with a briefing from Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren OBE on the High North. This is generally considered to be the area of the earth above the arctic circle.
There are eight countries which have territory in this region namely the USA (Alaska), Denmark (Greenland), Norway, Russia, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Canada. These are known as the Arctic 8. Currently around four-million people live in the High North mainly in Russia. It is understood that this region is warming twice as fast as anywhere else on Earth and as this happens it is becoming easier to get at the natural resources that the area holds such as gas and oil. This has led to more interest in the region with a number of countries being invited to be Observers to the Arctic Council. Countries have set up scientific bases in the High North with concerns about flooding as ice melts. Many countries have also invested in Arctic 8 countries to tap the natural resources including China. It was an interesting briefing and I would like to thank the Rear Admiral for updating MPs on this increasingly active part of the world.
On Tuesday I met with the Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner Alison Hernandez in Parliament to learn about the actions being taken to improve the policing response to modern slavery and organised immigration crime. The Commissioner was joined by Assistant Chief Constable Jim Pearce the National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime and his team. This event was an opportunity to find out more about the work of the national Modern Slavery and Organised Immigration Crime Unit which is based in Devon and Cornwall Police. The Unit which has been running since 2017 for modern slavery and 2021 for organised immigration crime is leading policing’s work to understand and tackle these incredibly complex crimes and to enhance the local and national law enforcement approach to pursuing offenders and safeguarding victims.
On Thursday during International Trade Questions I asked the Minister what more can the Department do to help South East Cornwall farmers access the widest possible market. In his response the Minister said, “we should be very proud of the food and drink sector. It is our largest manufacturing sector—larger than automotive and aerospace put together. Our Export Academy delivers specialist food and drink modules to get companies started, and our Export Support Service can answer questions on export markets in Europe. Companies can access our network of international trade advisers across England, and the Department has teams in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.” If anyone would like more information please do contact me or my office.
On Friday, back in the constituency I joined Wildanet for a planting event of the Wildanet Sustainable Woodland, a key part of their continued commitment to the Environment at Cabilla Cornwall. The team were planting the first 1,000 broadleaf, native oak as part of the Cabilla Cornwall Reforestation Project. I was pleased to be joined by my neighbour Scott Mann MP. The Cabilla land straddles both our constituencies.