SOUTH West Water is reminding customers of the little things they can do to protect their homes against burst pipes as freezing conditions hit Devon and Cornwall.
Temperatures across Devon and Cornwall are set to plummet with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow and ice this week and the start of next week. A sudden drop in temperature like this can lead to issues across the water network.
When temperatures drop and water freezes and turns into ice it expands by nearly 10 per cent, which stops the flow of water through pipes. This can cause even new pipes to split, often resulting in leaks and bursts which can cause flooding and damage to homes and gardens.
Martin Pipe, South West Water’s customer leakage manager, said: “Every winter, we see a high number of bursts both on our network and on our customers’ private pipes due to freezing conditions. When this happens, our teams work hard around the clock to keep the taps flowing for our customers.
"Alongside these efforts, there are lots of things our customers can do to prepare their homes for cold weather and prevent leaks and bursts from causing significant damage to their properties.”
Here's some tips to help you protect your homes from freezing weather
- Wrap up your pipes and water tanks with lagging – especially those in unheated areas such as lofts, garages or gardens
- Find your inside stop tap (usually under the kitchen sink or where the pipework enters your property) and make sure you can turn it off if you discover a leak or burst
- Leave the heating on low if you go away
- Check your central heating boiler has been serviced
- Bleed your radiators – this will improve efficiency and reduce the risk of radiator pipes freezing
- Keep the contact details of a reputable plumber on hand
Check your meter to see if you have a leak. Details of how to do this are on the website here: www.southwestwater.co.uk/leaks
Although underground, your service pipe may also be affected by the colder temperatures. When the ground freezes it hardens and can cause underground pipes to move, sometimes leading to leaks and bursts.
For more information and advice on preparing for freezing temperatures, including which pipes are your responsibility in and outside the home, visit southwestwater.co.uk/household/your-services/your-water/water-pipe-responsibility/cold-weather
