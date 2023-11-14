I was pleased to see that the national campaign has raised over £30-million to help children.
I would like to thank everyone who got involved locally. Whilst at the event I also visited the Torpoint Archives which are based in the building.
The archives are run by volunteers and massively interesting to anyone who is interested in the town. I went to school in Torpoint as did my children.
It was a real pleasure to see how much effort they have put into documenting the towns history.
I also visited Trenode Primary School on Friday as part of the parliament week engagement. I would like to thank the teachers for allowing me to visit and to meet the pupils who had a wide range of questions for me.
It was good to hear about the projects they were undertaking and would like to thank them for the tour of the school.
I was impressed how the teachers managed with different ages within the same class.
I also heard on Friday that the telephone company Three are now looking to site a new mast and box away from the dangerous junction at Landrake. I had made enquiries about this having been approached by the local parish council and by Cornwall Councillor Martin Worth who represents the area.
By working together we reached out to Three and I would like to thank them for listening to local concerns and not placing the equipment at that site. We do need good mobile reception and this means masts but it was just the wrong site.
On Saturday it was good to knock on the doors of new housing in Liskeard.
I always feel it is important to welcome people on new estates and ensure that they have my contact details if they need me. As always if anyone wants to raise issues with me you can do so by emailing me directly at [email protected] or by contacting my office on 01579 344428 or by calling in at The Parade, Liskeard PL14 6AF.
After knocking on doors I popped into a market being held in the Eliot House in aid of the Sepsis Trust.
Their website explains that their “goal is to end preventable deaths from sepsis and improve outcomes for sepsis survivors. We believe that earlier diagnosis and treatment across the UK would save several thousand lives a year.
Our critical expertise is based on the charity’s grassroots origins: our doctors and nurses have front line experience of sepsis and their passion is born of a uniquely comprehensive understanding of what needs to be done.”
One of my Parliamentary Colleagues from Kent was recently rushed into hospital with Sepsis and placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures. I am pleased to report that he is recovering.
I would like to thank the Sepsis Trust for all the work they do and for everyone who worked so hard for this local Liskeard fundraiser.
In parliament last week I met with the National Association of Cider Makers and was pleased to see Cornish Orchards represented at the event.
Cornish Orchards, which are based in Duloe, do an incredible amount for our local community and it was good to see them represented in parliament. I would like to thank them for all they do.