YOUNG people across South East Cornwall are being encouraged to try something new in 2026 by discovering the wide-ranging opportunities offered by Explorer Scouts, a dynamic group for 14 to 17-year-olds that blends adventure, creativity and real-world skills.
Run as part of the Scouts, the Explorer Unit meets every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 9pm at the Sea Scout Hall in Downs Road, Looe (PL13 2AR). With more than 250 activities available nationally, Explorer Scouts gives teenagers the chance to push boundaries, build confidence and have fun away from the classroom.
Activities range from abseiling and watersports to cooking, digital making, navigation and even motorsports. Locally, members have recently taken part in inventive challenges such as an alphabet photo hunt around the town, sparkler drawing on bonfire night, and planning, buying, cooking and serving their own meals.
Outdoor skills are also a big focus, with Explorers learning how to safely light fires and cook simple food outdoors, including eggs in potatoes and sausages wrapped in foil.
From the end of January, the unit will begin working towards the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, giving members the chance to volunteer, develop new skills, take on physical challenges and plan and complete an adventurous journey – experiences that are highly valued by colleges, employers and universities.
Volunteer Nigel Taylor said Scouting plays a vital role alongside formal education, helping young people develop confidence, resilience and leadership skills that support both learning and personal growth.
Lead volunteer Chris Buss added that Explorer Scouts equips young people with life skills such as teamwork, problem-solving and independence, which can make a real difference when applying for apprenticeships, further education or employment.
Parents, carers and young people interested in joining the Explorer Unit can contact [email protected] for more information.
Those wishing to explore other age sections or volunteer opportunities are encouraged to visit scouts.org.uk/opportunities.
