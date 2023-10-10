It was good to be able to visit the Crafthole Craft Fair in the Sheviock Memorial Hall at the weekend.
It was nice to meet with Carole Ball who made homemade cards and Helen Page who runs Stitch & Kitch with some fantastic lampshades which she has made. Those looking for information can find ‘Stitch & Kitch’ on Facebook.
Whilst Parliament was in recess last week for the Labour Party Conference the Council of Europe was not and as a UK representative I attended the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and in particular the committee on the Honouring of Obligations and Commitments by Member States of the Council of Europe (Monitoring Committee) on which I sit. It is the job of the Monitoring Committee to ensure that member States fulfil their promises to uphold the highest democratic and human rights standards.
At the Council of Europe in Strasbourg whilst a lot of the conversations where around the war in Ukraine and the concern for the citizens of the country there was also a lot of discussion of the terrible terrorist attack on Israel. I attended an event at the parliament with hundreds of others to mark our solidarity with the state of Israel and fully support the Prime Minister and others when they said on Tuesday last week that, “Today, we — President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom, and President Biden of the United States — express our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism.
“We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism. In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages.
“Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasise that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.
“All of us recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed.
“Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region.”