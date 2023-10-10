At the Council of Europe in Strasbourg whilst a lot of the conversations where around the war in Ukraine and the concern for the citizens of the country there was also a lot of discussion of the terrible terrorist attack on Israel. I attended an event at the parliament with hundreds of others to mark our solidarity with the state of Israel and fully support the Prime Minister and others when they said on Tuesday last week that, “Today, we — President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom, and President Biden of the United States — express our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism.