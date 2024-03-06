A LISKEARD based member of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) has been presented with a trophy for his commitment and work over the years.
At the monthly meeting of the RNA, Terry Whitty was presented with the John Lennon Trophy by the chairman, Marie Belfitt, for his work towards the branch and his work as a veteran mentor at HMS Raleigh — it being Terry’s 12th anniversary of being a mentor at HMS Raleigh this June.
Looking back on his work at the naval base, Terry has said he would like to thank Roger Grace for asking him to join the team so long ago, saying he thought he would give it a year to say he had a go.
“So much for only a year,” Terry joked.
At the beginning of this month, Terry attended his 97th consecutive passing out parade since the return to Raleigh after lockdown.
Over the years, Terry has worked with more than 7,000 recruits and more than 6,000 family members at HMS Raleigh and has been lead liaison mentor for almost three years.
Those interested are encouraged to attend the Liskeard RNA branch meeting on the last Thursday of the month upstairs in the Royal British Legion building.