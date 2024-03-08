Fowey’s all-weather Trent class lifeboat will be open for tours from 10am till 2.30pm, and the D class crew will be demonstrating man overboard recovery in Fowey harbour. The coastguard and water safety teams will be giving demonstrations and water safety advice throughout the day, including talks on cold water shock and how to ‘float to live’. The lifeboat shop will be open all day and there will be music and refreshments, with Stormy Stan making a special appearance. In the afternoon The Press Gang will be performing shanty songs live at the station and will sing to accompany the scroll onto the lifeboat.