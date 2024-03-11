As the group took their seats in the Abbey’s south transept, all of the members commented: “It was an honour for us to be invited to represent the community of Looe and RNLI Looe Lifeboat Station at this service, celebrating 200 years of lifesaving. Looking around this magnificent building, rich in history, we thought about historic events the Abbey had witnessed over the centuries, and now RNLI volunteers were walking in these same footprints, as our crews, back on station, are at readiness to respond to shouts for a third century of saving lives at sea.”