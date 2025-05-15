FIRE crews from Wadebridge Community Fire Station were mobilised to reports of a car ‘well alight’ on the A389 near the town.
The incident took place in the early evening of Wednesday, May 14.
A spokesperson for Wadebridge Community Fire Station said: “At 5.16pm on Wednesday, May 14 a crew were mobilised to a vehicle fire on the A389 in Wadebridge. The vehicle was well alight on arrival and extinguished using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets. Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added: “One appliance from Wadebridge responded to reports of a vehicle on fire. The vehicle was well alight on arrival and extinguished using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.”