A GROUP of local residents from Saltash hosted a fundraiser earlier this month in memory of Sulina Hill who died of acute myeloid leukaemia back 2001.
Sulina was a pupil at Saltash junior school and comprehensive. Sulina went to work for the Disney store in Plymouth but her ambition was to one day draw for Disney.
More than 20 years ago, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and spent six months in Derriford Hospital where it was said she was loved by all the staff and made amazing friends.
Since her passing, a number of Sulina’s friends and family have taken part in a variety of fundraisers including head shaves and raffles helping to raise money for Blood Cancer UK.
This fundraiser hosted in March, included a raffle in which a different local businesses in Saltash donated too.
The event raised more than £17,000 and said to still be receiving more.
Marlene Earl, mother of Sulina, explained: “Over the years we must of raised an estimated, £26,000 since then.
“We have made it our ambition to try to help other people and their families going through the same situation of blood cancer. By raising awareness and funds to help one day to find a cure.”