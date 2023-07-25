I am pleased that Great Western Railway seem to be in listening mode and have extended their consultation on the possible closures of ticket offices.
I, through this column, have already said about my great concern over this issue relating to the help that many people need including those less able, those without the technical skills or connection to do this online and, in our area which heavily relies on tourists, give the support holidaymakers need.
I have already made representations to GWR through their consultation and directly and they have extended their deadline so others can raise their concerns too. I have also written to the Minister with my misgivings over the way the industry is doing this. In my constituency this consultation covers both the Liskeard and Bodmin Parkway stations and whilst not in my constituency it also covers Plymouth which is used by many residents.
The consultation has been extended to Friday 1st September and you can make your representations here: www.gwr.com/haveyoursay
On the subject of transport the minister Richard Holden has announced an extension to the ‘Get around for £2’ bus fare cap on single bus tickets on over 5,000 routes in England to cover the summer. The government explained, “Millions of people can save money on every day travel to work, and make the most of affordable days out this summer, as the ‘Get Around for £2’ scheme is extended for another four months, supporting households with the cost of living while growing the economy.
The £2 bus fare cap – previously due to come to an end on June 30 – will now continue until October 31, helping passengers save a third off the average ticket price. The offer will be available for single bus tickets on over 5,000 routes in England outside London, helping people get to work, see loved ones, access medical appointments and travel to holiday hotspots for less.
The scheme will then continue at £2.50 for one year until November 2024, thanks to £200-million in government funding to help people save money on travel while growing the economy.
The move is an essential part of the government’s help for households initiative to support everyone through the increased cost of living and will particularly benefit those on lower incomes who take nearly three times as many bus trips than those on higher incomes.”
I have been informed by the Post Office that they are moving the Upton Cross Outreach Post Office service to a new location at the Shop at the Inn, Caradon Inn, Upton Cross, Liskeard, PL14 5AZ.
They explain that, “An opportunity has arisen to move this Post Office service into the local village shop within the Caradon Inn. The postmaster from Gunnislake Post Office will continue to operate the Post Office service from the new location.
To restore Post Office services as quickly as possible to the local community, we plan to open the Post Office service at the new premises on Tuesday, August 22, at 1pm. The current Outreach Post Office service will close on Wednesday, August 16, at 2pm.
If there are any unforeseen schedule changes which mean these dates change, posters will be displayed in the Linkinhorne Parish Hall and the new premises to let customers know.” Like GWR they are consulting about the needs of the community whilst doing this change and this can be reached at: www.postofficeviews.co.uk/national-consultation-team/upton-cross-outreach-service-pl14-5ax-619471
With all consultations and any other matter my office remains open over the Summer and is there to help people. Please contact my office on 01579 344428 or visit it on The Parade in Liskeard. It is helpful if you can ring the office before any visit to check opening times and let them know you will be popping by. You can of course always write to me directly by email at [email protected] or at Sheryll Murray MP, The Parade, Liskeard PL14 6AF.