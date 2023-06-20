Last week I attended the Council of Europe as part of the UK delegation. The Council of Europe (CoE) is a pan-European organisation of 46 member states, including all 27 member states of the European Union.
The United Kingdom was one of the founding members. Set up shortly after the end of the Second World War, the CoE’s core mission is to promote human rights, democracy and the rule of law across the continent.
I have now been appointed to sit on the council’s monitoring committee.
The assembly’s monitoring helps council of Europe member States to fulfil their promises to uphold the highest democratic and human rights standards. In the monitoring we looked at Russian influence on Poland, lawsuits designed to stop critical voices and how the funding of political parties is undertaken in different countries.
During my time at the Council of Europe I attended an event called “Bring The Band Home – Voice of Ukrainian Prisoners of War and Reinforcement of International Humanitarian Law”.
The event served the purpose of finding support in releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity and in pressuring Russia to comply with the international humanitarian law. The event consisted of two parts – the special musical performance of French horn and piano given by Ukrainian victims of detention by Russia and testimonies of released Ukrainian prisoners of war and their family members.
The stories were quite harrowing and involved detailed descriptions of the torture that some have gone through. My thoughts are with those still in captivity and it is clear that we must do all we can to pressure Russia into acting in a humanitarian way towards these prisoners.
Back in the constituency I went out with the team to knock on the doors of Widegates to see the issues they faced in this village. I would like to thank the residents for the warm welcome we received.
I would also like to thank the residents for taking the time to explain the wide range of issues from speeding traffic to street lighting and from areas for children to play to a dangerous wall. My team and I will be chasing up the issues for the residents.
If you want to contact me over any issues please do get in touch. You can ring my office on 01579 344428 or email me directly at [email protected]
It was a real pleasure after the canvass to call into Quethiock Summer Fayre held at the primary school. It was good to meet with the local Headmaster and to meet the many local people raising money for the school so they can expand the experience the children get.
Saturday was Armed Forces Day. I believe it is important to show support for our armed forces community from our military personnel to their families, the veterans and the cadets.
As the mother of a serving Naval Officer I know the fantastic work they do. It was good to see the national event being held in Cornwall this year.