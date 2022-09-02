Westminster column; Sheryll Murray, Conservative MP for South East Cornwall
ABOVE: Sheryll’s visit to the bus terminal; Below, Sheryll with the Jolly’s team on their stand
Last week started with a virtual meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group to welcome the new Secretary of the group.
I would like to thank the outgoing Secretary Paul Hegarty who has spent many years highlighting the issues faced by the drinks specially and this was especially important during COVID when pubs were closed.
I was then pleased to meet with one of the Ukranians who had relocated to South East Cornwall. I was pleased to hear that he was full of praise for the system and that he had been able to find a local job. It was good to hear his experience first hand.
After some work in the office I went to see my friend Barbara Ellis in Derriford hospital. Barbara was the wife of Bernie who I used to sit on Caradon District Council with. I will never forget going back to Bernie and Barbara’s to celebrate my General Election win in 2010 directly after the count.
I was very sad to hear later in the week that Barbara had died of cancer and my thoughts are with her family and many friends at this difficult time.
On Wednesday I visited the Stagecoach Bus Depot to learn more about the work they are undertaking to provide a good service to the public.
I had initially contacted them with some constituent concerns and this visit allowed us to discuss issues facing their business. I would like to thank them for taking the time to show me the depot and to discuss how we can work together to improve the service for the public.
On Thursday and Friday I undertook a number of meetings about the local area. I met with Cornwall Council’s leadership along with fellow MPs to discuss a number of issues. I also met with those in the care sector.
Care homes are particularly concerned about the cost of heating and I will be taking this raising this with the government when I return to Parliament next week. I also met with the wider health sector to discuss the pressures on the Health service.
On Saturday it was good to join Saltash Mayor Richard Bickford and many others to march through the town to the formal opening of the Saltash Regatta. It was good to see so many people at the event enjoying the varied entertainment, the events on the water and the many stalls. I would like to thank all the organisers of the event.
I was also pleased to see so many local organisations involved at the event. I was also pleased to see so many local businesses, big and small, have stalls at the event. I must admit I was impressed by Jolly’s Ginger Beer and certainly recommend trying it. John Jolly started the company over a century ago and now they have a factory in Saltash. It was a great regatta and I hope everyone enjoyed the event.
