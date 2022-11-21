Welcome for Ukrainians
Liskeard will host a welcoming coffee morning for Ukrainians living in South East Cornwall on Sunday, December 4 from 10am till 12.30pm at Liskeard Public Hall.
A spokesperson said: “Individuals and families over here from Ukraine are welcomed to come and meet local Councillors and hear about all the local community has on offer.
“Whether you have an interest in football, knitting or local history, come along and find out more about what is going on in Liskeard and the wider South East Cornwall area.”
This is a free coffee morning with delicious local cakes and other light refreshments. Cornwall Councillor Nick Craker, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Liskeard, and other Town Councillors as well as members of the Homes for Ukraine scheme will be here to answer any questions and signpost to local groups and activities.
