Jason commented: “With the summer heatwave, it was hot, and it made the lifting harsher, but I am still managing to lift between 9,000kg and 11,000kg a day performing around five-six sets of 15-20 reps with 120kg on the bar. As it is an endurance challenge you must find the fine line between weight and reps. Too much weight and you won’t rep out as much before muscle exhaustion. Not enough weight and you find yourself exhausting yourself through cardio. I can lift 100kg, 20 times for a total of 2000kg and after a 2-minute rest, can be back lifting the same again. But if I was to lift 200kg for 10 reps, also 2000kg, I would need a longer rest to recoup. 120kg for 15 reps seems to be the sweet spot at the moment”.