Weightlifting one million kilograms for charity
Subscribe newsletter
A LOCAL man is attempting to deadlift one million kg over the course of the year for charity.
Jason Higgs from Liskeard has set himself a charity fundraising challenge to repeatedly lift a weighted barbell off the floor until he has lifted at least 1,000,000kg by the end of 2022.
This feat of endurance is to raise much needed funds for Cornwall Air Ambulance. Jason started his challenge in early January having not done any deadlifting for 3 months.
Jason said: “I always like to start a new year with a challenge to raise money for a particular charity. Normally that challenge would take a day, week, or month. This year I thought I would set myself a bigger, tougher, more personal trial. A year-long effort that would test my staying and lasting power, one to push me both mentally and physically. It seemed a good idea at the time”
To achieve this mammoth task, Jason will have to lift on average 2,740kg a day, for 365 days.
Jason added: “Obviously there are days when I won’t be able to deadlift. It could be that I am on holiday, sick, working away or generally exhausted. So, to make this work, I need to lift much more than 2,740kg a day, so that I can cover the days I can’t train”
In order to provide evidence of his challenge, Jason has been documenting every single lift. Recording each set on video and then compiling the session of videos into one easy-to-watch clip with a brief break down to sum up that day’s session. Each video is uploaded to his ‘one million Kg Facebook and Instagram account. Jason also keeps a diary of events on his Justgiving page so that donors can keep abreast of achievements.
Only nine months in and Jason has amassed a total of 900,000kg so far and currently just over 90% of the way there.
Jason commented: “With the summer heatwave, it was hot, and it made the lifting harsher, but I am still managing to lift between 9,000kg and 11,000kg a day performing around five-six sets of 15-20 reps with 120kg on the bar. As it is an endurance challenge you must find the fine line between weight and reps. Too much weight and you won’t rep out as much before muscle exhaustion. Not enough weight and you find yourself exhausting yourself through cardio. I can lift 100kg, 20 times for a total of 2000kg and after a 2-minute rest, can be back lifting the same again. But if I was to lift 200kg for 10 reps, also 2000kg, I would need a longer rest to recoup. 120kg for 15 reps seems to be the sweet spot at the moment”.
Cornwall Air Ambulance have celebrated Jason’s efforts so far by liking and sharing his social media posts on their social media. Back in April, Cornwall Air Ambulance celebrated their 35th Anniversary and for the open day, Jason went along to deadlift outside the front of the building. To honour the event, Jason lifted around 3,000kg in front of onlookers to hit a target of 350,000kg, or 35%, for the Air Ambulances 35th Anniversary.
Jason said: “It was a great day but very windy and cold. It was great to see so many supporters of the Air Ambulance and to meet the Staff themselves, to hear their stories first hand. The Mayor of Truro, Steven Webb was there too, cheering me on and has kindly donated to the cause”.
With just three months to go and 900,000kg already in the bag, Jason believes he can smash through the 1,000,000kg target he has set for himself. If he can stay injury free and no other unforeseen circumstances arise, he could top 1.2 million by December 31.
Jason added: “This is all for Cornwall Air Ambulance! I was hoping to reach £5,000 or more but currently I am falling way short. I am massively grateful for all the support and donations so far but need to get this challenge out on the waves, to allow more donations and support for this amazing cause; and of course, to give me the encouragement to continue this endurance Journey”
If you would like to support Jason visit or keep up with his progress visit: facebook.com/1MKGDeadliftChallenge or his instagram here: @jason_ghostrhino
For any donations: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jasonhiggs
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |