TWO days of festivities in Polperro brought a weekend of sparkle and good spirits for locals and visitors alike.
The annual Christmas Lights event was extended this year and along with the annual craft market, community entertainment and performances also ran across both the Saturday and Sunday on Big Green and in the Methodist Church.
Youngsters from local schools had the chance to perform alongside a line up of bands and singers, and a packed programme of activities included a lantern procession, treasure trails, competitions, arts and crafts, a barbecue and of course, the big lights switch on.
Joining the torchlit parade was Santa — in Polperro style, by tuk tuk — who then settled into his grotto to meet all the children and pass them gifts.
It was important to the organising committee that the event be accessible to as many local families and people as possible and every effort was made to make sure that activities were free and refreshments affordable.
With many windows of businesses and houses in the narrow streets lit up and decorated in seasonal themes, and with its harbourside hostelries and shops offering a cosy welcome, Polperro at this time of year is a also popular destination for visitors, some of whom make a return visit each Christmas.
“Many of the local B+Bs and hotels communicate with us early in the year to see what dates the event will be held,” explained committee member Lesa Welsh.
“Some visitors come yearly and make it a central part of their celebrations.
“It’s wonderful for us to see regular people, and we’re really honoured that people want to kick off their Christmas here in Polperro.”