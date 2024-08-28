THE Great Trethew Vintage Rally may not have been blessed with the best of weather this year but that didn’t stop the crowds piling in over the Bank Holiday weekend.
The fantastic family outing over the August Bank Holiday weekend had a variety of exhibits and displays, including classic vehicles, tractors, motorcycles, stationary, steam engines, and more. The event featured wild west re-enactments, tractor pulling, live music, a dog show, and entertainment for all ages. Visitors enjoyed trade stands, craft marquee, refreshments, and a licensed bar with live music on the Saturday and Sunday evenings. Additionally, field camping was available so people could really make the most of the weekend.
Showing the power of the tractor. (Picture: Chris Bowden)
A spokesperson said: “And that’s a wrap, thank you to absolutely everyone who makes Great Trethew Vintage Rally such a special annual event. Please share your favourite moments with us as it makes the months of planning every year worth it for our amazing volunteers. See you in 2025!”