The fantastic family outing over the August Bank Holiday weekend had a variety of exhibits and displays, including classic vehicles, tractors, motorcycles, stationary, steam engines, and more. The event featured wild west re-enactments, tractor pulling, live music, a dog show, and entertainment for all ages. Visitors enjoyed trade stands, craft marquee, refreshments, and a licensed bar with live music on the Saturday and Sunday evenings. Additionally, field camping was available so people could really make the most of the weekend.