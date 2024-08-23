This August bank holiday weekend showed what makes South East Cornwall so special. From the Polruan Regatta to the Great Trethew Vintage Rally, Tunes in the Park, and Boconnoc’s Summer Party, we celebrated our community with energy and pride. These events brought us together and showed what we can achieve. To the students who’ve just received their exam results: congratulations! Your hard work has paid off. And to the parents, carers, and teachers who supported them every step of the way — thank you. As we head into the new school year, let’s keep that spirit of determination and hope alive.
As August comes to an end, we also see the tourist season beginning to wind down. Our visitors bring much-needed economic benefits, but they also come with their challenges — like navigating crowded country lanes, finding a spot on our beaches, or sitting in traffic that seems to last longer than a Cornish winter. Cornwall is the best destination in the country, but the seasonal surge also highlights deeper challenges we face year-round, particularly in housing, public services, and transport links. These are among my top priorities as I, too, go "back to school" when Westminster returns in September.
One of the most urgent issues we face is housing. The current situation is unsustainable. Local residents are being priced out of their own neighbourhoods due to skyrocketing property prices driven by second homes and holiday lets that often sit empty for most of the year. This isn’t just a housing problem—it’s a community crisis. When people can’t find stable, affordable homes, everything else falls apart—jobs, education, healthcare access.
I’m committed to fighting for solutions that put our community first. We need to rein in the proliferation of second homes and invest in more social and affordable housing. I’m working with Cornwall Council and the Labour Government to find real solutions and ensure we get our fair share of new initiatives. We need to end no-fault evictions that are pushing families out of their communities in an already tight rental market. Housing security isn’t just an abstract idea—it’s a basic right. It’s the foundation of a healthy, thriving community, and I won’t stop until we make that a reality for everyone here.
Since becoming your MP, I’ve been struck by the unique challenges our region faces. In towns like Torpoint and Saltash, so much of our work, healthcare, and other basics of day-to-day living are tied not just to Cornwall but to Plymouth and Devon too. We face distinct issues, but there are interdependencies that extend beyond county and constituency boundaries. In the coming weeks, I’m meeting with local councillors, transport organisations, and the NHS to discuss how we can ensure our community can get the improvements we need.
And here’s the thing: I’m not just here to talk—I’m here to work for you. If you’re struggling with housing, healthcare access, or anything else, reach out to me and my team at [email protected]
Anna Gelderd
Labour MP for South East Cornwall