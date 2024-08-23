This August bank holiday weekend showed what makes South East Cornwall so special. From the Polruan Regatta to the Great Trethew Vintage Rally, Tunes in the Park, and Boconnoc’s Summer Party, we celebrated our community with energy and pride. These events brought us together and showed what we can achieve. To the students who’ve just received their exam results: congratulations! Your hard work has paid off. And to the parents, carers, and teachers who supported them every step of the way — thank you. As we head into the new school year, let’s keep that spirit of determination and hope alive.