THE RNLI has issued a safety warning ahead of Bank Holiday weekend, which is expected to be one of the busiest of the year.
The charity is reminding people of how to enjoy their time on the coast safely.
The region will experience large spring tides, which mean there will be extremely high tides in the morning and evenings, increasing water movement and the likelihood of tidal cut offs.
The forecast is for sunshine with strong winds and medium to large surf.
The conditions, coupled with the number of people expected to be heading to the coast, the charity’s lifeguards are expecting it to be a busy one.
The RNLI are reminding people heading to the coast to go to a lifeguarded beach.
Anyone swimming or bodyboarding should do so between the red and yellow flags and people who get into trouble should Float to Live.
A RNLI spokesperson said: “The best way to float is to tilt your head back with your ears submerged.
“Try to relax and breathe normally. You can gently move your hands to help you stay afloat if you need to. Spread your arms and legs out to improve stability – and it's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently. Once your breathing is under control, call for help or swim to safety.”
Guy Botterill, the regional lifeguard lead for the South West, added: “We are expecting some warm weather and fairly rough conditions this Bank Holiday weekend and so it is imperative that if you are heading to the coast you follow the RNLI’s advice and head to a lifeguarded beach where our teams will be performing patrols from 10am to 6pm each day.
“If you are going swimming or bodyboarding, do so between the red and yellow flags as it is the safest place to do so. We hope everyone has an enjoyable and safe weekend on the coast.”
A spokesperson for Newquay RNLI lifeguards said: “Strong winds and large surf predicted over the next few days. West facing exposed beaches will have very large waves and the lifeguards might raise the red flag which means no one should enter the water.
“Always use a lifeguarded beach and speak to the lifeguards on duty for advice.
“If you are planning to visit Crantock beach the sand dunes are extremely unstable at present. Please do not climb the sand dunes and take notice of warning signs that have been put in place.
“If you spot anyone in danger outside of lifeguard hours or on a non lifeguarded beach dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Stay safe and enjoy your time in Newquay.”