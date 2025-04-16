A ROAD safety charity has issued a warning to motorists as the weather turns from a bright and sunny start to April to a more unsettled period.
‘Lower your speed and check your tyres’ is the message from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) ahead of a forecasted rainy second half of April.
Aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of aquaplaning, and also equipping drivers with the knowledge they need to stay safe on wet roads, the charity’s new factsheet explains how to drive safely in slippery conditions.
Also known as hydroplaning, aquaplaning occurs when a layer of water builds up between a vehicle’s tyres and the road surface, causing a dangerous loss of traction. This can leave drivers unable to steer, brake, or accelerate effectively, significantly increasing the risk of collisions.
Driving too fast through standing water can overwhelm the tyres’ ability to channel water away, leading to a loss of grip.
RosPA’s prevention tips include reducing speed in wet conditions, ensuring tyres have adequate tread depth, with at least three millimetres is recommended for optimal performance, maintaining correct tyre pressure and avoid ing driving through large puddles or flooded areas.
The charity also highlights the importance of regular tyre checks, noting that worn or under inflated tyres can significantly increase the risk of aquaplaning. Drivers are encouraged to check their tread depth regularly and replace tyres when necessary to maintain optimal performance in wet conditions.
Caitlin Taylor, road safety manager at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents said: "Driving in wet weather can be challenging and hazardous, especially when aquaplaning occurs. Our new factsheet provides essential tips to help drivers understand the risks and take the necessary steps to prevent aquaplaning, ensuring safer journeys for everyone."