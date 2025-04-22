A COLLEGE based in North Cornwall has shown its commitment to embracing sustainability and making a commitment to a greener future through its latest installation.
As part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, Launceston College - which is a part of the Athena Learning Trust - has begun switching all its lighting from halogen to energy-efficient LED bulbs, a move that will significantly reduce energy consumption and make a positive impact on the environment.
However, the college is also embracing the the use of electric vehicles. In addition to the lighting upgrade, the college has also installed two electric vehicle chargers on-site to support the growing need for eco-friendly transportation and they plan to install more soon. As part of their green initiative, Launceston College has also introduced a new electric vehicle for use on site, further demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.
A spokesperson from The Athena Learning Trust Estates Department, who have overseen these projects, said: “We aspire to deliver world class facilities management and are working to implement a comprehensive sustainability strategy across all Athena schools which is focused on decarbonisation, resource efficiency and environmental responsibility. “
Mr Matthew Thompson, principal at Launceston College said: “We are incredibly excited about these steps toward a more sustainable future for Launceston College. Switching to LED lighting and adding electric vehicle chargers are just the beginning. We want to ensure that we are setting a positive example for our students and the wider community. These efforts reflect our commitment to not only educating the leaders of tomorrow but also to helping preserve the planet they will inherit. Together, we are lighting the way to a greener, more sustainable future.”