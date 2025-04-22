Mr Matthew Thompson, principal at Launceston College said: “We are incredibly excited about these steps toward a more sustainable future for Launceston College. Switching to LED lighting and adding electric vehicle chargers are just the beginning. We want to ensure that we are setting a positive example for our students and the wider community. These efforts reflect our commitment to not only educating the leaders of tomorrow but also to helping preserve the planet they will inherit. Together, we are lighting the way to a greener, more sustainable future.”