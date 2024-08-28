The green at Tincombe Park, Saltash will be transformed into a tea party for the annual party, now in its third year.
The event which started as a community picnic has morphed into a celebration of the park itself with craft, cake and plant stalls, children’s activities and music by Mayflower Acapella, Sunset Swing Band, the U3a Ukulele band and Tom Hannigan.
All donations from this year’s event will be used to make bronze plaques of wildlife to be dotted around the park to encourage parents and children to come in.
The event takes place on Saturday, August 31, from 1pm to 5pm at Tincombe Road.