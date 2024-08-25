A PROMINENT town centre building is set for new ownership to the highest bidder.
The former Carlton Suite in Liskeard will be auctioned by Kivells on the evening of Wednesday September 4.
The 7,882 square ft premises has a guide starting price of £90,000.
If walls could talk, the former nightclub would have more than a few tales to tell: originally opened as a cinema in 1934, the property has been a nightclub in several guises since the mid 70s.
Most recently known as The Social and then as After Hours, the venue closed under a cloud in summer 2023 just before a review of its license by Cornwall Council. Police had said that there had been ongoing crime and disorder in and outside the club, and on a visit had discovered “bar staff as drunk as their customers” and traces of drugs in staff areas.
The businesses occupying the premises have included nightclub Jacks and sports bar The Cornish Ivy, which closed in 2019. Advice was then sought by owners the Sobeys over a change of use to residential flats.
At the start of 2021 a local couple and their business partner took up the challenge of making the building thrive as a live music and comedy venue serving up food and cocktails.
Significant investment was made in a new roof and refurbished interior, and new jobs were created, but the business did not survive.
There was anger when it emerged that as the nightclub opened under its new name, the owner’s previous company had gone into voluntary liquidation owing thousands of pounds to creditors. Former employees were awarded payouts after their cases were heard by employment tribunals.
As the lot comes under the hammer at Lifton, local people will be wondering what fresh start could lie ahead for the building that has almost 100 years of history in Liskeard.
Describing the property as a commanding and imposing commercial premises set in the heart of the town, auctioneers say that “the sale of the former Carlton Suite represents a wonderful opportunity to purchase and rejuvenate one of the town’s iconic buildings”.