A number of local rubbish collections in South East Cornwall have had to be cancelled or postponed this morning due to the adverse weather conditions.
Local roads have become icy and in many parts dangerous, impeding many from carrying out their regular duties.
Cornwall Council’s teams were unable to carry out a number of local collections this morning and are advising locals to check when their next collection date will be.
A spokesperson said: “We have had some issues today.“Please take your rubbish back onto your property and present it again on your next scheduled collection day which is Monday, December 19.
“Please take your clinical waste back inside and present it again on your next scheduled collection day which is Monday, December 19.
“Please continue to leave your recycling out and we will attempt to return to collect through the week but by 5pm on Saturday, December 17, at the latest.”
Clinical waste collections have been cancelled in: Polruan, Polperro, West Looe, East Looe, Pelynt, St Germans, Tideford, Landrake.
Recycling collections cancellations include: Polruan, Polperro, West Looe, East Looe, Pelynt, St Germans, Tideford, Landrake, East Taphouse, parts of Liskeard, Duloe, St Keyne.
The spokesperson added: “Please continue to leave your garden waste out and we will attempt to return to collect through the week but by 5pm on Saturday, December 17, at the latest.”