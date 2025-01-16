The renovation wasn’t without its surprises as the trio discovered the entire building needed rewiring which wasn’t in the initial plan, but it wasn’t safe, says James. The fire safety system also needed updating, as did the heating which wasn’t up to spec, costing £40,000 to install a new one. Besides the new electrics, the plumbing has also been updated to ensure everyone gets a good shower in the morning, James adds smiling. Each room is reminiscent of the other in its boutique yet comfortable feel with a good variety of different room constellations to choose from.