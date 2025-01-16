Three property investors have clubbed together to buy a hotel in Looe and revamped probably the most infamous hotel in the town.
Property investor James Hunt, Annie Pan and hotelier Krishna Singh are the proud new owners of the Fieldhouse Hotel, now a 19 room aparthotel at Hannafore Point.
After months of refurbishment to the tune of over £500,000, the aparthotel has now opened for business and is a far cry from the hotel it once was.
The clifftop hotel overlooking Looe harbour and Looe Island was in a state of dilapidation and decay when it was spotted for sale by Annie who fell in love with it. The 16 bedroom and four reception rooms were in major need of renovation with some of the old bedrooms even frequented by squatters.
The hotel had been closed for five to six years while a builder sought planning permission to convert the hotel building, which featured in the TV series The Hotel Inspector, into four residential dwellings. The hotel which had once offered guests ‘a nostalgic trip down memory lane’ according to the TV encounter had dated decor and deteriorated with major water leaks and holes in the ceiling and major work needed on the roof, but James recognised the scope and the potential of the project.
James said: “It was cold and dark and smelly, but when we walked into what was the original lounge area and looked out of the big bay windows we just knew that this was a project that, if we could make the figures work, we would go with.
“To a lot of people, it would have been overwhelming, but as developers we relish a challenge. A lot of property investors look at it that way: they see the potential beyond what’s there in that moment.”
The owners have revamped the tired hotel and reconfigured it into 19 apart-hotel rooms of various sizes to accommodate the more independent type of traveller. Each with the same boutique hotel style finish in shades of slate grey, taupe and azure, but fitted with a kitchenette unit that complements the decor, which James says isn’t too dissimilar from something he would chose for his own home.
The rooms are set out over three floors: most with a sea view and some even with a double aspect view over Hannafore Point and Looe Island. Six rooms at the front of the aparthotel share a communal balcony area with panoramic sea views which will host tables and chairs for sitting in the summer.
The former Horizons restaurant within the hotel is now a communal seating area to have coffee and enjoy the view of Looe Bay with plans to serve cooked breakfast but no other lunchtime or evening dining to be reinstated. Instead, the partners are looking at a pop-up food offering in the summer months on the terrace at the rear of the building with the help of local businesses.
James said: “It’s been six months of hard work, and there are still small bits and pieces to finish with the outside area, but no restaurant planned for the moment.
“We met Charlie Walters at the Gate, the finalist on Masterchef: The Professionals, and were really impressed with what can be achieved, and so had the idea that, with a good chef, a mobile kitchen could be used for outdoor events and functions utilising the outside space.”
The renovation wasn’t without its surprises as the trio discovered the entire building needed rewiring which wasn’t in the initial plan, but it wasn’t safe, says James. The fire safety system also needed updating, as did the heating which wasn’t up to spec, costing £40,000 to install a new one. Besides the new electrics, the plumbing has also been updated to ensure everyone gets a good shower in the morning, James adds smiling. Each room is reminiscent of the other in its boutique yet comfortable feel with a good variety of different room constellations to choose from.
All the technical specification is high end such as the key-code entry for each door which can be set up remotely online and the furnishings identifiable as the flatpack Swedish manufacturer, James points out, except the beds and linens which have to meet strict fire safely specifications.
Each of the rooms has individual wall prints, some featuring work from local artists, which set them apart from each other but it’s the view from the from the rooms which make the most of the aparthotel’s position.
With a range of doubles, single and family suites, all ensuite with either a bath or shower, the owners are aiming at a very particular audience and target market. James said: “We are unashamedly targeting travellers in their mid 30s to late 50s and 60s who are a bit tech savvy and looking to be more independent. And couples, as well as pet owners, who are looking for a wonderful few days in Cornwall”
James added: “This is a bit more modern than what was here before. We did think about rebranding the hotel and giving it a new name updated name, just to have a fresh start and break from the perception of what was here but in the end of stuck the name at it is.”
Former owner Julian Peck lives just next door and has been watching progress. James said: “Julian’s been totally charming and told us a lot of the history of the hotel. He thinks all the work is excellent, and he’s really pleased that it has been returned to a hotel again.”
The team will be holding a party to celebrate all the work and inviting the local businesses who helped. James said: “At one point we had 15 trades in the building working to get it finished. That was a great feeling. Our site manager was fantastic at keeping it all on track.” High praise indeed from James for his brother, builder Colin Curtis who led the project site management and the building team and kept the project in budget. “We are very, very pleased with the outcome,” said James.
James has worked hard to integrate the business into the local community including sponsoring the recent New Year’s Eve fireworks raising £615. The winning raffle ticket holder won the opportunity to press the plunger to set off the early evening fireworks and enjoyed a night’s stay in one of the new rooms.
Peter Friend, owner, and curator of the Welcome to Looe & Polperro website embraces the new business in the town, and said: “Welcome to Looe & Polperro is delighted to see investment in the tourism and hospitality sector by the new owners of the Fieldhead Hotel.
“The refurbishment, which has seen the renovation of 19 bedrooms, will see Looe's first 'apart-hotel' style accommodation with each guest room equipped with a kitchenette giving those staying the flexibility to enjoy a hotel quality stay in the town, with the flexibility of self-catering.
“It is further evidence of the growth and development of tourism in Looe and South East Cornwall, and will hopefully attract many more to our beautiful coastline.”
Rooms can be viewed via the aparthotel’s new website at: www.fieldheadhotel.co.uk