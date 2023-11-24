Liskeard chef, Charlie Walters has gained a spot in this year's MasterChef semi-finals.
After battling against top chefs from across the country, it was Charlie's Cornish dish which really impressed the judges, earning his a spot in the competition's next round.
Charlie produced a tribute to Cornwall, saying “my home is everything to me”, this included Cornish steamed turbot, roasted potatoes topped with anchovy butter, honey, pickled fennel and caviar, asparagus in a seaweed emulsion, and a Cornish clotted cream and champagne sauce.