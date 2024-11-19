RESIDENTS of a North Cornwall town have been issued with a warning ahead of the launch of the Christmas lights.
Fore Street in Bodmin is set to be closed for a number of hours in the morning to enable volunteers to install the town’s Christmas lights.
The closure will begin at 7.30 am on Sunday, November 24 and last until the work is completed.
Pedestrians who may be in the town centre during this time have also been asked not to walk under the machinery while it is being operated.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Christmas Lights Committee said: “This weekend, November 23 and 24 our team of volunteers will be putting up the Xmas Lights throughout the town.
“On Sunday, November 24 - Fore Street will be closed from 7.30am until we’ve finished. This is to make sure that we can safely manoeuvre the cherry picker up through the street. Please don’t try to drive through, there will be no entry to vehicles.
“Please also don’t try to walk under the machinery while we’re operating it; this is for your safety as well as that of our volunteers.
“We will be installing new lights and brackets up Turf Street from Church Square Roundabout up to the old Barclays Bank. Can we please request access so our machinery can get to the posts. Please don’t park your cars on the pavement as you will be preventing us from being able to get the new lights up.
“Thanks for your cooperation and understanding.”