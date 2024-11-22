A spokesperson for Biffa, which delivers the rubbish and recycling collection services on behalf of the Council, said: “We do our best to keep the collection trucks moving as quickly as possible, we are aware that everyone has somewhere they need to be, but it is disheartening, and sometimes quite threatening, to see other road users being so impatient. Crews sometimes get verbal abuse too which is upsetting when they are just trying to provide an essential service to every household in Cornwall.”