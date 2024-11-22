Shocking videos show impatient drivers putting rubbish and recycling collection crews in danger as vehicles mount pavements and narrowly avoid workers.
During Road Safety Week (November 17-23), Cornwall Council and Biffa, which is contracted to collect rubbish and recycling on behalf of the Council, are urging drivers to be patient and respect the collection crews while they work.
The videos, filmed over the last two years, were recorded on CCTV cameras fitted to the waste collection vehicles and show drivers potentially putting the Biffa employees, as well as other road users and pedestrians, at risk.
The cameras have recorded several incidents where vehicles, including cars, vans, trucks and a motorbike, narrowly avoid the crews as they work, or block their path.
All rubbish and recycling collection vehicles are fitted with multiple cameras. When incidents of potentially illegal driving occur, videos are shared with Devon and Cornwall Police via Operation Snap.
Footage from the vehicles is also reviewed by Biffa in cases where households claim their rubbish or recycling was missed, or if it is reported that the vehicle may have been involved in a collision or caused damage.
Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “It is very difficult to watch some of the videos.
“The actions of these motorists could have resulted in death or serious injury to the crews, who work incredibly hard, or members of the public. It is simply unacceptable for people to behave in this way just because they are in a hurry.
“Please be patient and considerate when you see the crews out and about and drive safely.”
A spokesperson for Biffa, which delivers the rubbish and recycling collection services on behalf of the Council, said: “We do our best to keep the collection trucks moving as quickly as possible, we are aware that everyone has somewhere they need to be, but it is disheartening, and sometimes quite threatening, to see other road users being so impatient. Crews sometimes get verbal abuse too which is upsetting when they are just trying to provide an essential service to every household in Cornwall.”
The collection of waste and recycling is a huge operation with individual vehicles and crews collecting from up to 2,500 properties a day.
Vehicles and crews work hard to try not to hold up traffic and work as quickly as possible to clear the road. There are rules and restrictions on the collection teams to protect the crew and the public. Traffic volume, the time of year, inconsiderate parking and roadworks can all have an impact on where they can safely pull in.
Adrian Leisk, Devon and Cornwall Police’s Head of Road Safety and chair of the Vision Zero South West enforcement group, said: “The driving in these videos is extremely dangerous and puts innocent lives at risk, which is totally unacceptable.
“Most modern waste and recycling vehicles are equipped with cameras and we have already taken action against some of these drivers via our online submission portal, Operation Snap.
“I would urge anyone who captures similarly poor or dangerous driving on camera to submit the footage to us at dc.police.uk/opsnap. By doing so, you are helping to make our roads safer for everyone.”
Roads Policing Temporary Chief Inspector Dean Drury said: “Most motorists are considerate when they are near waste collection vehicles, however, these videos show several careless drivers whose behaviour is extremely dangerous and reckless and significantly compromises the safety of other road users.
“Rule 145 of the Highway Code states that you must not drive on or over a pavement or footpath, except in an emergency or to gain lawful access to a property.
“You could be issued a fixed penalty notice, sent a court summons, or be requested to attend education courses for committing these offences. More importantly, the real consequence here is that you could hurt someone.
“Think about the space you’re leaving when passing all road users, whether that be waste collection operatives, cyclists, horse riders, and pedestrians.
“Being patient and considerate are basic and fundamental requirements when you are behind a wheel.”