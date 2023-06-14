Fire crews from Liskeard Community Fire Station have issued a warning after attending two fires started accidentally.
It comes amid an ongoing heatwave across Cornwall, which has seen grass become dry and easy to ignite.
The two incidents which the crews attended yesterday (June 13) were started by a blow torch used to kill weeds and a discarded cigarette.
The first saw a garden catch fire after flames from a blow torch used to kill weeds became out of control.
It was prevented from spreading into other gardens by a metal fence dividing the properties.
A spokesperson for Liskeard Community Fire Station said: "We have just attended this incident; please think before starting any bonfires, BBQ, etc the ground is tinder dry and it doesn't take much for a fire to develop.
"The resident from the property was using a blow torch to kill weeds, the grass quickly caught fire and spread to the pergola and garden shed. Luckily the fence was metal which stopped further spread. Please be careful and if you want any advice please give us a message or call Liskeard Community Fire Station."
In a second incident later on that day, the same fire crews attended a second fire on a grass verge that was caused by the incorrect disposal of a cigarette.
Noting that it was fortunate they arrived before it spread to nearby cars, they added: "Second fire of the day! Please, please be careful with the disposal of cigarettes. Luckily we got to the fire quickly before it reached the car."