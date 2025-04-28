A WAR of words has broken out between a tourist attraction and a neighbouring farm shop.
The Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, has applied for planning permission to create a new car park for 241 spaces on a field within its site.
Historically, the car parking arrangements include the use of a car park at the site entrance within the Heligan complex as well as the use of an overflow car park connected to Lobbs Farm Shop, which lies outside the Heligan complex and is owned by the Lobb family.
Heligan says it is “saddened that despite two years of negotiation” the Lobb family has decided to start charging to park in the overflow car park.
However, Lobbs has hit back saying it is “disappointed” by Heligan’s decision to seek permission for an “unnecessary new car park on a nearby field within an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB). Ample, discreet parking with safe level access to the gardens already exists outside the AONB and this has served visitors for years”.
The family business has also criticised the Lost Gardens for a lack of maintenance over the 20 years it leased the overflow car park from Lobbs, which has led to the introduction of parking prices which will “not be excessive”.
Both parties have said there have been unsuccessful negotiations between them to come to an agreement about the parking situation.
A spokesperson for the attraction said: “Parking is currently free at the Lost Gardens of Heligan in the main car park – and will continue to be so. However, we have been made aware of a new charge which will be introduced on May 6 by our neighbours who own the nearby overflow car parking field.
“We are saddened that, despite two years of negotiation, the owners of this field, the Lobb family, have decided to take this approach.
“Their plan to introduce payment machines has led us to investigate increasing and improving Heligan’s managed parking capacity, including EV charging. We are exploring options for this and have submitted a planning application to create a new visitor parking area within the Heligan complex.
“If given the go-ahead, this will enable us to continue to offer complimentary parking for our visitors. We hope to have a solution in place shortly.”
A spokesperson for the Lobb family said: “The car park agreement that was initiated over 25 years ago expired in 2023. Since then, there have been considerable and protracted negotiations to try and form a new arrangement that was satisfactory for both parties. Unfortunately, we have not been able to conclude a new agreement.
“A lack of maintenance in the field car park during the last 20 years of the lease with the Lost Gardens of Heligan Ltd has led us to instigate changes. We have in the last couple of years, since the end of the lease, put in place improved lighting and more hard areas to facilitate better all-weather parking. It is our intention to further invest in the existing field car park.”