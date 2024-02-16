CALLINGTON Fire Station is recruiting for on-call firefighters.
While applicants need no previous experience, they must live or work no further than five minutes from the station and must be 18 or over.
The job may involve responding to flooding incidents, road traffic collisions and other emergency situations as well as to fires.
A spokesperson said: “We are proud that Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is at the heart of our community. Seventy-five per cent of our service is provided by our On-Call Firefighters who provide an incredible commitment across the 31 stations within Cornwall.”