A GROUP of 30 enjoyed a stroll in the sunshine around Kit Hill as they celebrated 15 years since the first Tamar Valley ‘Walking for Health’ walk took place.
In July 2009, a handful of people had set off on the very first such stroll, supported by Tamar Valley AONB (now National Landscape), Cornwall NHS and Natural England.
The group had been designed to offer gentle exercise and company for people recovering from illness or an operation, or for those who just wanted to keep fit at a steady pace.
Dave Readman (walks coordinator 2009-2013) and Dave Olver (group member and now walk leader) remember that first day well – and how much the events contributed to well-being and fitness for many people.
“There was definitely a need for this kind of walking group. Social isolation was recognised within parts of the Tamar Valley, and the NHS advised regular and gentle outdoor exercise for people who were recovering from certain conditions or looking to prevent some illnesses.”
Fast forward 15 years, and Tamar Valley National Landscape now offers much-loved walking groups three times a week.
Walkers on Kit Hill were treated to an air display by two soaring buzzards, panoramic views across the Tamar Valley, Dartmoor and beyond, and a well-earned lunch at nearby Louis Tea Rooms.
Valerie Darwall, Project Officer for Tamar Valley National Landscape, made a carrot cake topped with edible walking poles. Valerie said: “I’ve been involved with the walking groups for a number of years now, and I’ve seen the difference that these weekly walks make to so many people. We have such a beautiful landscape to explore, but not everyone has the confidence, desire or ability to head out on their own. There’s a real sense of community within our groups, and I am very grateful to our dedicated walk leaders and back markers who make these walks possible, in all weathers, every single week.”
Groups meet: every Monday morning for Saltash Walk and Talk; every Wednesday morning for Tamar Valley Walk and Talk; and every Thursday morning for Tamar and Bere Wellbeing Walks.
Programmes change seasonally, with new walks added regularly. Visit www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/discover-explore/walking/free-walk-groups