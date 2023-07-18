Cornwall Council’s Conservative leader said the Duchy could learn from the way Wales is doing things differently especially when it comes to housing. “In Gwynedd the local authority has actually introduced a condition that if you’re selling a home it can only be sold to somebody who is local. That seems like it’s a fairly new initiative, so I’m quite interested to see what the consequences and implications are, and how the community is buying into that. It was obviously chosen as a bit of a hot spot for the impact of second homes.”