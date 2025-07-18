A TOWN council has announced it is ‘going green’ with the purchase of a new van.
A spokesperson for Wadebridge Town Council said: “We’re excited to share that our town council work van has been replaced and it’s now fully electric!
“This change is part of our commitment to a greener, more sustainable future for our community. By switching to an EV, we’re helping to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and take another step towards protecting our environment for generations to come.
“EV’s are not only eco-friendly, but they’re also quieter, cleaner, and more cost-effective to run, meaning we can keep delivering great services while being kinder to our planet.
“This is just one of the ways we’re working hard to make our town cleaner, greener, and more forward-thinking.”
