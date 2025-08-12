SLUDGE from Calstock Wastewater Treatment Works is being removed via road after mechanical issues at the site.
Mechanical issues with the sludge thickening process have resulted in the sludge being tankered away starting over the weekend of August 9. The removal of the waste will continue until Thursday, August 14 according to a statement from South West Water.
A spokesperson for South West Water said: “Our teams are working hard to fix a mechanical issue with our sludge process at Calstock Wastewater Treatment Works.
“Sludge treatment is necessary to maintain the required treatment of wastewater and to protect the environment, and we are temporarily using tankers to transport the sludge to Crowndale Wastewater Treatment Works.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers, and we appreciate their patience while these works are completed.”
Sludge is the by-product of SWW’s sewage treatment processes and is collected and treated at South West Water sludge treatment centres.
The water company says that all of the sludge is being transported and treated at Crowndale Wastewater Treatment Works, near Tavistock and not released in to local streams as rumoured online.
A single tanker is being used between the hours of 9am to 6pm “to limit disruption to the local community”.
