"Here is a little bit about her: “As a professionally trained dancer my career started dancing professionally in both Europe and the USA. Since a young age I was always passionate about fitness and decided to pursue a career as a fitness class instructor alongside my dancing. I began practicing yoga as a break from the hectic and sometimes overwhelming life I was leading and discovered a new passion, eventually training as a vinyasa and yin yoga instructor so I can share the physical mental and spiritual benefits of yoga with my clients.”