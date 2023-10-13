A series of events aiming at raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust is set to take place in Wadebridge this weekend.
The money raised by Aerial Allsorts Wadebridge through the events on Sunday, October 15, will go towards the charity, with one of the instructors at the centre having the condition.
A spokesperson for Aerial Allsorts Wadebridge said: "This Sunday 15th October we are running classes, free play, informal performances and a raffle to raise money for the @cftrustuk.
"This includes sessions from a number of teachers, including Cheryl Couling.
"We can also announce there is a session by Lana Aerial. This session is for adults and children and is going to include Lollipop, Hoop and cloud swing! Not one to be missed! Complete beginners welcome.
She said of her work: “I started my aerial journey almost two years ago and I have never looked back since, I am so lucky to be part of an amazing team of instructors at aerial allsorts wadebridge.”
"Here is a little bit about her: “As a professionally trained dancer my career started dancing professionally in both Europe and the USA. Since a young age I was always passionate about fitness and decided to pursue a career as a fitness class instructor alongside my dancing. I began practicing yoga as a break from the hectic and sometimes overwhelming life I was leading and discovered a new passion, eventually training as a vinyasa and yin yoga instructor so I can share the physical mental and spiritual benefits of yoga with my clients.”
All sessions can be booked on Aerial Allsorts Gymcatch platform, with donations for Cystic Fibrosis Trust made on the day.