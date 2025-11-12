A GENEROUS donation from a Wadebridge community group will ensure a charity can help its elderly this winter.
Wadebridge Lions have continued their generous support of Concern Wadebridge at The John Betjeman Centre’s winter support activities.
For the past few years, the Lions Club has helped the community hub to host their Winter Warmer Wednesday lunches by donating £500 to subsidise the cost of the food.
It means each Wednesday in November, December, January and February, Concern Wadebridge can offer a soup, a hot homemade main course and a pudding at a reduced price, with this year also seeing the introduction of a two course special.
In addition to this support, the Lions have also donated another £500 towards its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Party.
Em Burt, manager of Concern Wadebridge said: "As many will remember the Lions used to host an amazing party each year at the school which has not been possible recently so instead we are hosting.
"Our lovely venue is a lot smaller so we can only cater for 100 people and due to our kitchen size we are unable to do a roast dinner so instead this year we will be doing a buffet lunch with entertainment.
"We host the party for anyone who might be alone, had a bad year, lost a partner, or full-time carers in need of a pick-me-up. Thank you to Wadebridge Lions and some of our lovely suppliers who donate items for free so we can make it the best party ever.
“This year’s event will be on Tuesday, December 23 between 11am and 2pm. The day is free but there will be a raffle to raise funds for the charity.
“Spaces are limited so priority will be given to senior citizens in Wadebridge. Transport can be arranged with notice. To book please call Emma or Suzanne on 01208 812392.”
