THE community hub in Wadebridge has a double celebration with the opening of its new £60,000 state of the art kitchen and receiving another five star food hygiene rating.
The Betjeman Centre is the headquarters for Concern Wadebridge and the focal point for its work supporting people over 50 in the town, located in the former ticket and waiting building in what was once Wadebridge Railway Station until its closure in 1967. The centre opened to the public in 1989 and has been operating since.
Concern Wadebridge at the John Betjeman Centre closed its Platform 1 Café in January for a full refurbishment of its kitchen, at a cost of around £60,000 to the charity, including lost earnings and the cost of the refit.
Upon the reopening of the Platform 1 café, it received another 5* Food Hygiene rating and the occasion was marked with an event to celebrate its official opening.
The centre was full of more than 60 volunteers and fundraisers who witnessed charity patron and local funeral director David Bray cutting the ribbon to mark the reopening of the café after the kitchen work.
He said: “I must admit, I do feel a little under qualified, as my cooking skills in the kitchen are almost zero. This project just shows how the Centre is constantly going from strength to strength, due to the dedication and hard work that goes on here, behind the scenes.
“The refurbishment has cost in the region of £60,000, when you take into account the loss of income while the kitchen was closed, and the actual cost of the refit, but over £25,000 has been raised with donations and fundraising events, so a huge thank you must go to all of those who have helped in any way.
“I can remember, right at the start of this project, Gordon Kinsman Barker having conversations with my dad, and other committee members, about starting the centre and how it would develop, and I’m sure they would be delighted if they could come back today to see what a success it is.”
The kitchen renovation was made possible thanks to a lot of fundraising including quizzes, tabletop sales, bingos and generous donation from supporters.
Emma Burt, the centre manager of the Betjeman Centre said: “I know I say it all the time, but I am always so overwhelmed by the love and support we receive. Our Platform 1 café is so important to the local community providing home cooked food at an affordable price and a perfect way to catch up with friends, old and new.
“We pride ourselves on welcoming everyone who comes in with a smile and a friendly face to chat with and signpost people to services and support within the centre or local community.
“The icing on the cake was to receive another 5* Food Hygiene Rating, thank you to everyone for your hard work.”
For more information visit www.concernwadebridge.org.uk or call 01208 812382.