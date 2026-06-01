COMMUNITY spirit is set to shine in South East Cornwall as South Hill Parish Hall celebrates Volunteers’ Week 2026 with a packed programme of events and a tribute to the people keeping village life alive in the Duchy.
The Golberdon Hall will join organisations across the UK marking the national campaign, which runs from June 1-7 and recognises the contribution volunteers make to their local communities.
At the heart of South Hill’s celebrations will be a community car boot sale this Saturday (June 6) from 10am until 2pm, with organisers collecting donated items from around the parish ahead of the event.
Weather permitting, stalls will line the area beside the playpark, while the spacious parish hall will provide a fallback venue if Cornwall’s unpredictable summer weather takes a turn. Refreshments will also be served throughout the day.
But organisers say the week is about far more than fundraising – it is about recognising the volunteers whose efforts keep one of rural Cornwall’s busiest community hubs running year-round.
From tots play sessions and veterans crafts to quilting groups, taekwondo classes, fitness sessions and large-scale village events, the hall has become a focal point for community life thanks largely to volunteers donating their time and skills.
Hall volunteer Ali Humphreys said the importance of volunteers could not be overstated.
“Volunteers’ Week is a chance to celebrate and recognise the fantastic contribution our volunteers make,” she said. “When you put more in and get involved in your community you really do get more out and enjoy all it has to offer.”
South Hill Parish Hall recently celebrated its Diamond Jubilee alongside the 10th anniversary of SHARE – the South Hill Association for Renewable Energy – with a major community event featuring family activities and live music.
Committee chair Chris Beckett said the success of the celebrations highlighted the strength of Cornwall’s village communities.
“Without the enthusiasm from our volunteers, especially erecting the marquee, the event would not have been the fantastic success it was,” he said.
The committee is now preparing for another busy summer programme, including a community fun day and horticultural show on August 15 featuring live music from local favourites The Mets, followed by a murder mystery supper evening on August 29.
Volunteer Paula Hartley said there were opportunities for everyone to get involved.
“People think volunteering means sitting through meetings, but that isn’t the case,” she said. “You can help from home promoting events online or get hands-on helping at events and around the hall. There’s something for all ages and abilities.”
Organisers say new volunteers are always welcome as the hall continues to play a central role in bringing the community together in rural Cornwall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.