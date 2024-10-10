RESIDENTS are being invited to join a volunteer gardening group in Liskeard.
Cormac’s Urban Ranger team are seeking volunteers to join them for gardening in Castle Park and spring bulb planting at Sungirt Valley.
The event at Castle Park will take place between 12pm and 2pm on October 15, with the bull stone providing a meeting point.
The second, at Sungirt Valley, will take place between 10am and 3pm on Tuesday, October 24, with a meeting point of Lower Sungirt car park.
A spokesperson said: “All equipment is provided. Please dress in robust footwear and clothing suitable for gardening and the weather!”