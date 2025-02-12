VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help run a leading sight loss charity support group, which supports people affected by macular disease in and around Saltash.
The Saltash support group, run by national charity, the Macular Society, gets together every first Thursday of the month from 10.30am-12pm at Saltash United Football Club on Callington Road.
Open to people with any form of sight loss, not just macular disease, the group offers information, encouragement and friendship to people with a visual impairment, as well as their friends and family. Guest speakers are regularly invited, while it is also a space for people to connect and support each other.
Along with the loss of central vision, there is no current cure for macular disease. It can have a devastating impact on people’s physical and mental wellbeing. People often liken the loss of their sight to bereavement - it steals their independence, and their ability to see the faces of their loved ones, adding to their social isolation and feelings of loneliness, which is where the support group steps in.
Macular Society regional manager Jo Fishwick said: “We’re working with and helping so many local people with a sight loss condition and our volunteers play an important role in that.
“The difference our volunteers make to the lives of many macular disease patients is really beyond measure. Training is provided, and expenses are covered. So, if you have some free time and would be willing to help out with the Saltash area support group then we would love to hear from you.”
Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK and can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.
If you would like to become a volunteer, please contact Jo on 07947 373 244 or email [email protected]