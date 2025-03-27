LIVEWIRE Youth Music in Saltash is looking for enthusiastic female volunteers to help run their Young Women’s Sessions on Tuesday evenings.
While being a musician is a bonus, it’s not essential - what truly matters is a positive attitude and a passion for supporting young people, especially young women.
These sessions provide a safe and inspiring space for young women to express themselves, build confidence, as well as develop new skills.
Volunteers will play a vital role in creating a welcoming environment, offering support, and encouraging participation.
If you’re passionate about empowering young women and want to get involved, contact Karen or Andy at Livewire for more information. Your time and energy could make a real difference in a young person’s life!