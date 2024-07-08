“The canal had 25 locks from its link with the Looe River at Terras bridge, where the remains of Lock no.1 can still be seen today. Most of the locks along the route to Moorswater canal basin have now been lost. But Lock 21 was a lucky survivor. When the railway link line between Liskeard station and the railway in the Looe valley at Coombe Junction was opened in 1901, some heavy engineering was necessary. The new line cut through rock just below Lodge Hill and the waste stone was dumped into the chamber of lock 21, cutting off its supply of water. As a result, this lock was saved from the gradual deterioration that many of the other locks suffered with a constant flow of water.”