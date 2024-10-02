A TOWN council has issued a plea for volunteers to help with the town’s commemoration events for Remembrance Sunday.
Volunteers will be expected to assist with operating the road closure required for the parade.
A spokesperson for Wadebridge Town Council said: “We are looking for volunteers to assist with the road closure for Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 10.
“The timings required for assistance are approximately 10am until 12.30pm.
“The volunteers will be there to cover both sections of the closures, 10.20am until 10.50am and 11.50am until 12.15pm.