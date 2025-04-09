THE Great British Spring Clean is a vital initiative that brings together people from all walks of life, encouraging them to take pride in their local surroundings by reducing litter and waste.
With millions of pieces of litter found on streets, parks, beaches, and more, this clean-up campaign serves as a reminder of the importance of collective responsibility in preserving our natural spaces.
This month as part of an ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, SUEZ recycling and recovery UK supported this nationwide campaign, organised by Keep Britain Tidy.
SUEZ recycling and recovery UK employs over 6,200 people, operating across hundreds of sites, and handles approximately 11-million tonnes of waste materials every year – a significant proportion of the UK’s total waste.
In a collective effort to help clean up local spaces and make a positive impact on our environment, teams across Cornwall took part in several litter picking activities.
“We aim to keep all of our sites tidy and litter free but by supporting this campaign we have gone a step further, arranging beach cleans, litter picks on Goss Moor and sending our teams further from our sites into the local community to remove litter.” said Sarah Cotton, community liaison manager.
The Great British Spring Clean is an annual event and every year we see many more residents and organisations getting involved to help keep the Cornish coastline clean and litter free.
Together, local groups are having a positive impact on our environment and help to create a cleaner, greener Cornwall.
“We are proud to support the Great British Spring Clean and are excited to see our staff coming together to tackle litter head-on,” said Mark Hillson, PFI general manager. “We hope to inspire even more people to get involved and join local litter picking community groups.”
For more information, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org