THE annual Great Trethew Rally is at serious risk of not going ahead this year unless volunteers come forward to help run the event.
That is the stark warning which has been issued by organisers, who say they are in urgent need of support to ensure this much-loved event, planned for the August Bank Holiday, can take place.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the rally has seen a huge reduction in the amount of volunteers coming forward to support the planning and running of the three-day event.
Despite increasing visitor numbers, the rally has been able to get by in recent years, but it does take 100s of volunteer hours to organise and set up a successful and safe rally for all.
Earlier this year, Great Trethew Rally lost its chairman, Tony Ball, who dedicated many years to the rally.
This, coupled with a reduced number of experienced committee members, has sadly taken its toll on those wanting the rally to continue.
Just last year, Tony himself said: “Rallies like ours are slowly diminishing due to several factors – finance, legislation, and above all, I believe a lack of volunteer support .
“A lot of us are getting on a bit so we will need replacing at some point!”
A spokesperson for the rally, added: “This has tragically become the reality we now face. We are painfully aware that if we fail to sign up an enthusiastic group of volunteers to support the rally in its organisation and execution, we will be forced to close this much-loved event that raises thousands of pounds annually for local charities and organisations.
“We are appealing to anyone with an interest in preserving this established vintage vehicle rally to contact us to help. Further information regarding the vacancies we currently have can be found on our website where you will also find a contact form.”