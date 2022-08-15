VJ Day commemorated by town
Wreath laying at the War Memorial in Liskeard on VJ Day
Liskeard town centre was host to a day of commemoration for Victory over Japan day.
Organised by Liskeard Royal British Legion (RBL), the parade was led by the Town Council, Branch and County RBL members, RNA, Veterans, Standard Bearers, Liskeard Air, Army and uniformed youth groups with the Silver Band and Parade Marshal setting the pace.
The march took place along Dean Street, Barras Street, the Parade and Pound Street to the War Memorial where a short Act of Remembrance and wreath laying by Sherryl Murray and Cllr Nick Craker as well as veterans took place to commemorate VJ Day.
The parade to and from the war memorial was Liskeard Branch of RBL exercising their Freedom of the Town, they were given this honour last year in recognition of 100 years of service.
The parade then returned via a march past outside Webb’s House to the Cattle Market where they saluted the mayor on their way past.
