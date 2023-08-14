Locals came out in force to enjoy 2023’s Stoke Climsland Show and they weren’t disappointed.
The patchy weather didn’t dampen the enthusiasm as parishioners and visitors alike flocked to enjoy the exhibits on show as well other attractions.
The day started with exhibitors arriving early at the “Big Top” style marquee on the village green, placing their entries for judging, which took place later in the morning.
Classes included vegetables, fruit, flowers, art, photography and delicious bakes. It was clear that the judges were impressed with the high standard and will have struggled to decide on winning entries.
After lunch, the occasion was officially opened by Lorraine and Anthony Dodge, old friends of the village show, who reminded those present that the event once had a mention in “Doc Martin”. They then presented the shining trophies to the deserving winners.
Notable successes include Catherine Gardiner, who was awarded “best in show” for her fine display of Dahlias.
Lyn Crawley received the accolade for amassing the greatest number of points across the classes (as well as the most points in the cookery section).
David Hancox cleaned up the most points in the vegetable classes while Stephen and Nicola Pryor received plaudits in the flowers section.
Seven-year-old Florence Deacon won the best children’s art entry for her amazing fairy house. Meanwhile, Clare Bullimore and Ashley Kirkpatrick were judged to have entered the best photograph in the adult and children sections respectively.
A special mention should go to the Heal family who submitted 126 entries in total, with some successes in there too.
After the trophies were presented, attendees went inside the show marquee for viewing, while exhibitors came to see what certificates they had won and read constructive comments from the judges.
The parish is fortunate to have a thriving community of gardeners, bakers, artists, growers, crafters, photographers and writers and the organisers were delighted to receive nearly 1,400 entries in total.
There are so many now that the displays aren’t just restricted to the main marquee; art and photography exhibits spill out into the Parish Hall as well as The Old School, where those present could enjoy afternoon tea.
Stoke Climsland Sports & Social Club provided an outside bar on the green, which also accommodated 18 stalls, made up of fine local makers and charities. Meanwhile, younger attendees were able to enjoy the bouncy castles and ice cream.
The festivities continued into the evening when local legends “The Mets” belted out blues and rock classics to a devoted audience inside the marquee.
Fresh from performing at Glastonbury, rising local talent Aaron Chinn also performed a stunning solo set of sensitively reworked cover versions. Then the following day, the congregation gathered in an alternative setting as the parish church hosted their morning service inside the marquee.
A spokesperson said: “The show is overseen by a small committee who rely on a large team of volunteers freely giving their valuable time.
“The brilliant show can’t go on without them, or the amazing people who submit their wonderful entries on the day or those who simply enjoy observing everyone else’s hard work.”
Stoke Climsland Show is always looking to welcome more volunteers. Anyone interested in coming on board should speak to any of the committee. Contact the team via the Facebook page or call Derek Ross, the chairman, on 01579 370195.