Visiting 238 lifeboat stations for charity
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
Saturday 8th October 2022 4:00 pm
Looe RNLI station's Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue II returning to station from Portwrinkle. Picture: RNLI / Ian Foster. ()
Car mechanic and keen photographer, Chris Mason, has spent the past year travelling to every RNLI and independent lifeboat station in the UK and Ireland to raise money for the RNLI.
Chris has spent most of his weekends completing the challenge, driving hundreds of miles.
On October 16 Chris will be in Cornwall visiting Fowey and Looe RNLI stations.
And on October 19 he is continuing his South West trip and will be visiting Bude RNLI.
So far Chris has raised £860. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-mason45
