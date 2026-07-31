A TEAM of security officers has been deployed along Saltash Waterside as part of a summer trial aimed at creating a safer and more welcoming environment for residents, visitors and businesses.
From Friday, July 31, City Security Officers will patrol the stretch between Jubilee Pontoon and the Sailing Club every day throughout the school summer holidays, from 2pm until 10pm.
The move has been introduced by Saltash Town Council following concerns about anti-social behaviour in parts of the Waterside area, with the aim of providing a visible and reassuring presence during one of the busiest times of the year.
The officers will focus on engagement rather than enforcement, speaking with residents, visitors and local businesses, offering assistance where needed and encouraging the responsible use of the popular riverside area.
Saltash Town Council said the initiative was part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe, enjoyable and welcoming Waterside and town for everyone.
Residents and visitors are being encouraged to approach the officers, who will also be available to answer questions and gather feedback about the pontoon service and the wider Waterside area.
The council said the views gathered during the trial would help shape future improvements and initiatives.
As part of their role, the City Security Officers will also be able to take day and overnight pontoon payments by card on behalf of the Town Council.
The summer deployment comes as Saltash Waterside continues to attract large numbers of visitors, particularly during the holiday period, with the council hoping the additional presence will help ensure the area remains a positive place for the community to enjoy.
The scheme, which will run throughout the school holidays, is expected to provide an opportunity to assess how a visible security presence can support the community, improve the visitor experience and help address concerns raised by residents.
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